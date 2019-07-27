SKIL Resource Center celebrates signing of Americans with Disabilities Act

PARSONS, Kan. – 29 years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed.

The SKIL Resource Center in Parsons celebrates this anniversary by hosting its annual block party. Community members came to the event to honor the equal rights of people with disabilities. Music was played by the Duke Mason Band and lunch was served. Children were able to slip n’ slide and play in inflatables.

“When people talk about equal rights, they just don’t realize that you know it took people with disabilities longer to get equal rights than other populations so it is a time to celebrate.” Shari Coatney, President/CEO of Skil

To learn more about SKIL’s advocacy for people with disabilities, visit their website.