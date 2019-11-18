Skeletal remains found in national forest in Barry Co.

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — On Sunday, Novemeber 17, 2019, skeletal remains and clothing were found by deer hunters in Mark Twain National Forest approximately a mile off of Forest Road 1150, southwest of Roaring River State Park.

The remains have been identified as 27-year-old Ritchie Vaughn Ellis from Wyandotte, Oklahoma.

Ellis was reported missing on January 26, 2019 after his car was found on Missouri State Highway 112, southwest of Roaring River State Park. Ellis was last seen on January 21, 2019.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Park Rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol, various Fire Protection District personnel and search teams from Oklahoma, and other several agencies conducted several extensive searches.

The search was unsuccessful and suspended until additional information was provided.

After finishing their investigation, authorities believe there are no signs of foul play.

The family has been notified of the discovery of the remains and arrangements are being made to release the remains to the family.