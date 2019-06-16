The Six Rings to Bling Goat Show put on by the Southwest Missouri Dairy Goat Association brings out 6 judges to evaluate about 400 goats.

They are judged on the categories of general appearance, body characteristics, and udder.

Event organizers say this competition is unique, most dairy goat shows you can only earn two rings, and this one competitors can earn up to six.

“It’s kind of the whole farming teaches you the whole work ethic and good life skills overall. Goats are fun to work with and I personally prefer them to market animals.” said Reagan Alsbaugh, Dairy Goat Showman

The competition is a 3 day event and ends on Sunday.

There will be six grand champions crowned.