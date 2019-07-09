Six people charged in Lockwood house raid

Charges are filed against six people after a house raid in Lockwood Monday.

All of the suspects are facing Posession of a Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment involving drugs.

57-year-old Tracy Burtt, 17-year-old Arianna Woods, 18-year-old Brook Woods and 43-year-old Sheila Bray are just facing those charges.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Henry Woods is also looking at Unlawful Posession of a Weapon as well as Unlawful Use of it.

46-year-old Paul Lucero is also facing the same charges.

This all started around 10:40 am Monday, July 8th.

Dade County and Greene County Sheriff’s Officers, as well as air support from the National Guard, all assisted.

The six were arrested without incident.