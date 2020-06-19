Six killed in Lawrence head-on crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Six people have died after a Thursday evening crash on a highway in Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Two cars crashed head-on at mile marker 385, where U.S. Highway 40 flows into K-10 on the south edge of Lawence. Deputies on scene said flames engulfed a Ford Fusion driving west that hit a GMC traveling east. Fire partially burned the GMC, and emergency crews transported the female driver and passenger to a local hospital with serious injuries.

All six occupants in the Ford Fusion died in the crash, according to the Douglas County’s Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.