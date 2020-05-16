Sister Julie Brandt to assume position of Director of schools for Joplin Area Catholic Schools.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sister Julie Brandt will take over the position as director of schools for Joplin Area Catholic Schools.

Brandt has been in Catholic education for three decades and has experience in all levels, including elementary, junior and high school.

For the past four years she’s served as Associate Superintendent for Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Jefferson City.

He replaces Georgiana McGriff who has served in that capacity for the last four years.

McGriff, who retired from a career in public education before coming to Joplin Area Catholic Schools, says she’s couldn’t be happier with her replacement.

Georgiana McGriff, Outgoing Director of Schools, said, “It’s time for me to retire and enjoy 11 grandchildren, eight of whom have come in the last four years and so I live on a farm as well and have very very many activities with the grand kids, I’m very excited about having an opportunity to spend more time at home with my family.”

Sister Julie Brandt, Incoming Director of Schools, said, “I received a phone call from Father J., and he invited me to consider this opportunity and I came down and interviewed and felt like a really good fit so God sometimes is part of that whole plan, I had really never heard about the Joplin Area Catholic Schools prior to that so it was a wonderful opportunity.”

Sister Julie, who is working on her doctorate in catholic school leadership officially takes over for McGriff on July 1st.