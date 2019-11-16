Single mother moves into Habit for Humanity home

JOPLIN, Mo. — For a Southwest Missouri woman and her daughter, there’s no place like home.

Today was moving day for Brittany Helms and her daughter.

The two took possession of a Habitat For Humanity home on Euclid Avenue in Joplin.

She says she can’t thank habitat and all those who helped build her new home for making this day possible.

“Something that you really can’t describe like i didn’t never think i would ever own my own home and if i did i didn’t think that i’d be this young, but it’s life changing like it’s gonna change my life forever and my daughter’s life and we are both just so like so thankful for this,” said Helms.

Helms says she’s also grateful for 5 Star Moving which helped her move in, free of charge.

The company has also moved several other habitat home owners this past year.