Since the “Raise the Rate” event on Tuesday, people are getting vaccinated

JOPLIN, MO – A follow-up to a story we brought you earlier this week.

On Tuesday, several Joplin-area business leaders, educators, and healthcare officials held an event to encourage people to get vaccinated.

It was held at Access Family Care in Joplin, which is where a free vaccination clinic took place today.

One woman who saw our coverage decided it was time for her to get her shot.

“Uh, just to keep my family safe more than anything, people around me and I work with, I just want to keep them safe.” Says Nedra Devore, Received Vaccination.

“Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri has all three vaccines available so folks can all their number and they can also reach out to the Jasper County Health Department to see when they have clinics coming up and I know that Mercy and Freeman both have clinics intermittently.” Says KJ McDonald, SW Missouri Organizer, Missouri Health Care For All.

Vaccinations are also available at area pharmacies.