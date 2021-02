JOPLIN, Mo. — Due to Winter weather causing many people to struggle a local restaurant is giving back to its community.

Simple Simon’s pizza in Joplin is giving out free meals. It includes one trip through the buffet, salad bar, and a drink. Owner Jennifer Johnson says they love their community — And when the community suffers, they suffer.

Johnson doesn’t know exactly how long they’ll offer this, but says it’ll be at least until the weather gets better.