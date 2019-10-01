Simmons challenges 5-term incumbent for MO Congress seat

Lindsey Simmons announced Tuesday that she is running for Congress in Missouri’s Fourth District. Simmons is a defense attorney and military families advocate. She is a 7th generation Missourian, the wife of an Apache U.S. Army pilot and a mother.

In her campaign announcement, Simmons says her goals include getting Missourians better paying jobs and more affordable health care. That includes a focus on helping military and veterans’ families.

The seat is currently help by five-term incumbent, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.