Simmons Bank donates more than $1,000 to Souls Harbor

Employees with Simmons Bank drop off a check for more than $1,300 at Souls Harbor in Joplin.

Directors say the money couldn’t come at a better time since it simply costs more to keep their doors open this time of year. Bank representatives say it’s the least they can do for everything Souls Harbor does for the community.

“Just to help support Souls Harbor and the work that they do,” explained Don Greenlee with Simmons Bank. “We’re honored to have them in the community and proud to help support them and their ministry”

“We’re headed into the cooler weather, we’re headed into the holidays, so we have twice as many people staying in the house right now and we have the holidays coming up and so many more people need help this year–so it’s a wonderful wonderful blessing,” added Souls Harbor Director Dianna Gurley.

Gurley says this isn’t the first time that Simmons has made a donation to her ministry.