Silver prices see highest level since 2013

JOPLIN, Mo. — A precious metal could become even more precious in the future.

It may cost you more to buy jewelry made of sterling silver in the near future. That’s because the cost of it hit an eight year high on Tuesday. But Brian Newton, owner of Newton’s Jewelers in Joplin, says that also means it could be a good option when it comes to investment purposes.

Brian Newton, Owner, Newton’s Jewelers, said, “I do think silver is still a very good investment, it is a rarer metal and a lot of these industries now are switching over to silver which will keep increasing the price to use in place of palladium, gold.”

The precious metal briefly hit over $30 an ounce on Monday to register its highest price since 2013.