Silver Dollar City ride 'Lost River' closed, new project underway
BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR10) - The popular Silver Dollar City ride "Lost River" has been fenced off, a public relations representative from Silver Dollar City said.
Silver Dollar City said the construction fence has been up for a month, and that it is related to a project for 2020. The ride originally opened in 1985 for $2 million.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.
