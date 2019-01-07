Silver Dollar City ride 'Lost River' closed, new project underway

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Silver Dollar City.

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR10) - The popular Silver Dollar City ride "Lost River" has been fenced off, a public relations representative from Silver Dollar City said.

Silver Dollar City said the construction fence has been up for a month, and that it is related to a project for 2020. The ride originally opened in 1985 for $2 million.