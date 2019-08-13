Silver Dollar City announces new water ride, fall festival, Diamond Jubilee celebration lineup

Silver Dollar City is investing $30 million into new park offerings for it’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee in 2020. This is the largest investment made during a one-year time frame in the 60-year history of the park.

The largest of the announcements will open next summer with the debut of Mystic River Falls.

Mystic River Falls will be a river adventure that is themed to the history and legend of the great Marvel Cave. Riders will splash through nearly a half-mile of a scenic journey, navigating turns, high tides, and a hidden mine shaft.

Silver Dollar City’s 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee will begin in March, along with park opening; an Anniversary Celebration will launch the weekend of May 1st, followed by Mystic River Falls opening during the summer season.

Fall 2019

Still to reveal during 2019, Silver Dollar City will soon open its doors, day and night, to a glowing Fall Harvest Festival that showcases “Pumpkin Nights.”

Between live and specially-carved, there will be more than 8,000 pumpkins. A nighttime black light dance party, along with rides and attractions, will keep the park glowing into extended hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends.

Food at the park also adopts a fall look and palette with pumpkin-flavored churros and ice cream, glow-in-the-dark beverages and classic fall favorites like caramel apples and cider.