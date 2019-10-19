SILVER ALERT: Missing Joplin Woman

(64801) — IRON GATES NEIGHBORHOOD— An elderly Joplin woman is reported missing early Saturday morning. Joplin News First received the following message.

“About 5 am [Saturday] my grandma Louise Day was reported missing to Joplin Police. Family and JPD is looking for her currently she was last seen around 26th and Iron Gates …we are reaching out to as many ppl as we can in hopes to locate her safe ….if you could report on this it would help and would reach more people then the family could reach thank you in advance…” Brian Day

Call 911 if located or for tips call 417-623-3131, press 0 and ask for communications or officer on duty.