SILVER ALERT issued for Kansas man

**PLEASE SHARE- SILVER ALERT** The Salina Police Department requested the KBI issue a statewide silver alert for 69-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Reitcheck who has been missing since Nov. 4.

He is described as a 5’9″ m male weighing 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Reitcheck is known to suffer from diminished mental health capabilities and is on disability, but has not attempted to access the funds since before he was last seen.

He is known to frequent the Salina area, but may have family in northwest Kansas, near Colby. Reitcheck does not have a phone, vehicle, or any identification.

If you locate him, or have information related to this case, please immediately contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.