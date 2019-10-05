“Silent Witness” display spreads awareness of domestic violence across Joplin community

A traveling, impactful exhibit is helping the Lafayette House recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This “Silent Witness” display is traveling around the community to remind passerby’s about domestic violence in our community.

The nationwide initiative started back in 1990, featuring stories of domestic violence victims.

Each year, more than 500 people seek shelter, counseling, and support at the Lafayette House.

“The stories that are placed on the Silent Witness are actual stories of clients that have been through Lafayette House and received treatment,” explained Katy Johnson with the Lafayette House. “So, it kind of just sheds light in a different way for people to see it differently.”

The exhibit just finished a week at the KCU med school. It will spend next week at Missouri Southern, then the Joplin Public Library the week after that, before wrapping up the month at Crowder College in Neosho.