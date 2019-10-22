Signing ceremony acknowledges Pitt State student partnership with national construction company

These partnerships allow companies to give students the tools they need to become successful after graduation. Tuesday, four students from Pittsburg State University made the choice of partnering with the company, Interstates.

“It’s really cool to actually have the higher ups from the company come down and see you,” explained PSU student Stephen Gideon. “It makes you feel like a family — like they are trying to promote for the company.”

Gideon is one of the PSU students that will work with Interstates — a company that offers electrical construction, engineering, and control system services across the nation.

PSU and Interstates joined together in a student signing ceremony acknowledging Jace Burdick, Brandon Walker, Cody Mein and Gideon.

“We look at this as a big mutual commitment,” said Interstates president Dave Crumrine. “We need to commit to the kids and build their careers and they need to commit to a company and a craft.”

At the ceremony, Interstates discussed the value of having hands-on experiences in a real-world setting.

“Lot of these sites are large and complex and they are exciting to a technical person to really see electrical at a big scale,” Crumrine added.

“They are so knowledgeable and they didn’t care if you ask as many questions as you wanted,” said Gideon. “They just wanted you to get the job done right and make sure it looked good as well.”

This event celebrated the accomplishment of the students as well as the developing partnership between PSU and Interstates. After the four graduate in May 2020, they will enter the Interstates apprenticeship program and will be a part of the company’s national traveling team.