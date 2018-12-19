“Show Me the Ozarks” magazine raises money for Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation

An area magazine makes a donation to a special cause.

“Show Me the Ozarks” magazine raised money for the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation by hosting its annual covers for a cause event back in October. This was the first year for the event to be held at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The magazine’s editor, Lee Radcliff, donated a check to Hope 4 You from that event in the amount of twenty five hundred dollars. It’s a cause near and dear to her heart.

“Through the years we have featured those with, that are breast cancer survivors. And you know how you just get so close to them. And every year they come and they give me a hug. They are your sisters,” says Lee Radcliff.

Next year’s covers for a cause will also be held at Mercy Hospital Joplin in October.