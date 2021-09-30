Show Me The Ozarks Magazine hosts breast cancer awareness fundraiser at Freeman West

JOPLIN, Mo. — October is starting a little early — with a big fundraiser in the fight against breast cancer.

“Show Me The Ozarks” magazine hosted its 11th Annual “Covers for a Cause” today. Cover photos were taken of women and men decked out in all kinds of pink accessories.

The event also offers everything from raffles for a pink quilt and pink guitar, to pink hair extensions. Organizers say the annual project is an easy way to rally support for the cause.

“Everybody has either a neighbor or a relative, a friend, you know a co-worker that has dealt with breast cancer and we also feature breast cancer survivors every October too which means a lot to me,” said Lee Radcliff, Show Me The Ozarks Magazine.

The event was held at Freeman West, which also handed pink “breast cancer” t-shirts. The health system will hold a “go pink” day to highlight breast cancer awareness next week.

