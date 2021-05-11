Show Me Mail Art exhibit coming to Joplin Public Library

JOPLIN, Mo. — The U.S. Post Office will play a central role in a bicentennial art display at the Joplin Public Library.

The Post Art Library is hosting an ongoing exhibit called Show Me Mail Art. The artform can be any kind of art that can be sent by mail, typically the size of a letter or post card.

The display is kicking off Missouri’s bicentennial year by using the state’s Show Me theme.

Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library, said, “We’re just asking people Show Me mail art and what’s important about where you’re from – your hometown, city or state or country you’d like to communicate to the rest of the world through mail art.”

While much of the existing art is mail-themed, some past submissions have resembled chocolate cake or a waffle. You can find out more about taking part in the mail art project by visiting the JPL website.