MISSOURI — A new smartphone app will make it easier to check the age of someone buying alcohol in Missouri.

The application is called Show Me I.D. — a new way to screen the sales of both alcohol and tobacco products. It’s a joint project of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the MODOT Highway Safety and Traffic Division.

The app scans a state I.D. card and will signal when the purchaser is underage. Show Me I.D. also shows the user the proper steps to take to check the legitimacy of the physical I.D.