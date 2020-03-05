Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program helping flood victims

NEOSHO, Mo. — Local crisis counselors are reaching out to Neosho victims impacted by flooding last year.

They’re follow up visits in the east part of town, part of the Show Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program.

Ozark Center workers have been checking in on residents since the storms last Summer.

Victim Melissa Brunetto says she’s still working to fix her home and appreciates the support.

Melissa Brunetto, Neosho, said, “It lets me know that there are people out there that care. That, I mean, it’s been 8 months since the flood happened at the end of June and they’re still patrolling the area.”

The crisis counselors often help victims deal with stress from past damage and fears over future risks, or even connect them with other resources to help victims of disasters.