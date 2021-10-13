‘Show Me Crowder’ event kicks off at Crowder College

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College campus had a lot more students on it than normal today.

All part of the annual “Show Me Crowder” event. It gives youngsters a look at many of the things the college has to offer — housing, specialty programs; they also got to tour campus.

Close to 300 high school juniors and seniors took part this year.

“We know that when students get in our campus, they love our campus. They love meeting with our staff, and our teachers and so we’re really excited to have all these kids on here because we hope to see them as future roughriders,” said J.P. Dickey – Crowder Director of Admissions.

Students in attendance also had the chance today to win a number of crowder-themed prizes.