Shots Fired in Joplin Neighborhood

(64804) — Thursday night after 11:00 PM it was reported that numerous gunshots were heard in the Emerson Neighborhood. Specifically the block of S Pennsylvania between 19th and 20th.

As we arrived to the 1900 BK S Pennsylvania Joplin Police were talking to neighbors and marking out evidence along the street.

That evidence proved to be a number of spent shell casings.

JPD Sgt Thomas Bowin tells us tonight its undetermined who fired the shots. It’s undetermined the intended target. And it’s undetermined how many shots fired.

According to neighbors who heard the shots perhaps no less than 5 but no more than 10.

Sgt Bowin said they are currently investigating. Overnight, if you have any information please contact the Joplin Police Department 417.623.3131 press 0 then tell the operator you need to speak to the Sgt on duty.

We will continue to update this story here on Four States Home Page and our Joplin News First tab.