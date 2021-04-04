JOPLIN, Mo. — Flower shops in the Four States are struggling to fill flower orders.

Don Davis’ Florist in Joplin says there is a flower shortage and his shop is having a hard time ordering flowers from growers.

He is seeing a shortage of fresh cut flowers like carnations, lilies, roses, hydrangeas, iris, and tulips.

He says growers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

Donald Davis, Owner of Don Davis’ Florist, says, “Due to the pandemic last year the growers cut back on their crops and they didn’t plant their seeds in time to produce for Easter. So its going to be probably middle of summer until we have supply of flowers.”

He says they are also having shipping issues at airports.

Instead of the normal two day wait for an order, flowers are now being held at customs for two to three days which takes a toll on its lifespan.

Davis says the growers are telling him they’re hoping to have a high supply of cut flowers by Mothers’ Day.