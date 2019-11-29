Shoppers not deterred by cold temperatures

JOPLIN, Mo. — The cold weather isn’t bothering some people from heading out shopping this Thanksgiving.

Joplin residents are gearing up for the cold and lining up in front of Best Buy.

Customers showed up an hour-and-a-half early before the doors opened and were give a green ticket.

These shoppers are guaranteed to buy a product from the store.

John Kramer, Best Buy Customer, said, “I’m fine. I got thermals and stuff. Pants are lined and stuff so yeah piece of cake for me.”

Robert McNeely, Best Buy Customer, said, “I don’t know why they are standing in line when they got their ticket so I’m sitting in here with my heater on.”

Best Buy is opened until 1 A.M. And will continue its sales tomorrow from 8 A.M. To 10 P.M.