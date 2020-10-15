NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department announces their 20th annual Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign. Their mission is to help families in need and kids have a better holiday season.

Officers and high school volunteers will meet with the families at the Neosho Walmart for a day. They are paired up with one another and children are given a budget of $100 each to get whatever they want.

Mike Sharp Neosho Police Lieutenant, said, “Most of them are very appreciative they’re thankful because they just realize that they may not be able to get gifts if it’s not for our program.”

Donations can be mailed or brought to the police department. If you want to apply for the Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign you can go to the Neosho Police Department starting October 15th, 2020.