Shop With A Cop to occur Saturday morning

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — More than 200 kids will get a very special Christmas shopping trip this weekend, thanks to a local police department.

Carl Junction officers will team up with each young shopper – buying gifts at the Walmart in Webb City.

C.J.P.D. Has hosted the event for a number of years, but moved it from the 15th Street Walmart to the Webb City location this year.

Police Chief Delmar Haase says he’s proud of how the community comes together to help provide area children with a Christmas to remember.

Delmar Haase, CJ Police Chief, said, “We have several other companies and several other groups that help us every year and it amazes me the amount of money we raise and every penny that we raise goes to the kids. There’s no administrative cost, nothing else. If you give us a dollar, it goes to buy Christmas presents for children.”

Officers will get plenty of help with the early morning shopping trip, with volunteers including military and city emergency personnel, teachers and community business groups.