Shop Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — Shirt sales will help a project move along in Parsons.

The Gia Rose Boutique on Main Street will donate its entire shop local shirt proceeds to the Parsons splash pad. The splash pad is a community-led project, that has raised more than $30,000.

The shirts were launched earlier this year. Every month, proceeds from their sales are set aside for a different charity or project.

Sloane Dwyer & Jodeci Turner, Store & Inventory Manager, said, “We’re both born and raised here in Parsons and anything we can do to help younger generations or better the community, we both really look forward to participating in those things.”

“Gia Rose, the storefront here is here because the people of Parsons also support us, every day, every week, so anything we can do to give back to other aspects of Parsons is key.”

Proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit the project through the month of May.