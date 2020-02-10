Man behind bars after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Joplin man is in the hospital and a Carthage resident is in Jasper County Detention Center after Jasper County Deputies respond to a weapons discharge on Jackpine Rd.
Sunday morning, Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to the area of 17244 Jackpine Rd in Carthage in reference to a male suffering a gunshot wound.
At the scene deputies found Randy S. Teague, 37, of Joplin with gunshot wounds to the arms and chest area. Teague was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time.
Dustin L. Kisling, 48, of Carthage was arrested and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. Kisling has been charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. There is no bond.
Teague, Kisling, and the witness at the residence are all acquaintances.
The investigation into this incident continues.