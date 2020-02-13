Man shot in altercation northeast of Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A Jasper County man is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities responded shortly before 3:30pm Thursday afternoon to 10487 County Rd. 270 in rural Jasper County.

The man was shot in the lower abdomen and is a resident of the home.

Five people were in the home, including a small child.

All people involved are acquaintances and are being interviewed at this time.

Jasper County deputies are not searching for a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.