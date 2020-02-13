Man shot in altercation northeast of Carl Junction

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A Jasper County man is recovering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities responded shortly before 3:30pm Thursday afternoon to 10487 County Rd. 270 in rural Jasper County.

The man was shot in the lower abdomen and is a resident of the home.

Five people were in the home, including a small child.

All people involved are acquaintances and are being interviewed at this time.

Jasper County deputies are not searching for a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories