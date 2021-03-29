Shooting investigation in McDonald County

POWELL, MO. (KSNF/KODE) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in McDonald County.

Deputies were called to a home Monday morning, just before noon, on Woodpecker Lane near Powell.

McDonald County Lt. Michael Hall tells us two men were arguing and one man shot the other.

The victim has been airlifted to a Joplin hospital, had surgery, and is expected to survive.

Authorities believe the two men knew each other and this is an isolated incident.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information should contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.