KANSAS — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County.

Authorities say it happened Friday afternoon after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle they believe was involved in an armed robbery at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

KBI says when troopers approached the vehicle the passenger, 32-year-old Wesley Jordan started shooting at troopers.

According to authorities the troopers shot back and Jordan along with another suspect drove away.

After a short chase, Jordan’s vehicle stopped, he got out of the vehicle and was shot by a trooper.

Authorities say he died at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and is facing armed robbery charges.