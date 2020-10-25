Shooting in Montgomery County

News

by: Jessica Djukic

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County.

Authorities say it happened Friday afternoon after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle they believe was involved in an armed robbery at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

KBI says when troopers approached the vehicle the passenger, 32-year-old Wesley Jordan started shooting at troopers.

According to authorities the troopers shot back and Jordan along with another suspect drove away.

After a short chase, Jordan’s vehicle stopped, he got out of the vehicle and was shot by a trooper.

Authorities say he died at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and is facing armed robbery charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories