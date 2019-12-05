Shooting at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hi. — A shooting occurred today at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam around 2:30 P. M. Hawaii–Aleutian Standard Time.

Per a Naval press release, the shooter has been confirmed dead and has been tentatively identified as a U.S. Sailor.

Reportedly he shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before taking his own life.

The incident took place at the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

The base in no longer in a lockdown. Base security and Naval services are investigating.

Names of the victims will not be released until next of kin have been notified.