Shooting at Cherryvale bar sends two to Joplin hospital

My Place bar located just outside of Cherryvale city limits was the site of a shooting which sent two to the hospital.

CHERRYVALE, Ks. —- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office reports that officers were called to a local bar regarding a reported aggravated battery and shooting.

Officers responded to the My Place bar at 850 South Liberty Street just outside the city limits of Cherryvale. Two individuals were found to have gunshot wounds and were transported to a Joplin area hospital.

No arrests have been made and the names of the individuals involved will not be released until the investigation into the incident has concluded.