Shoebox Ministries taking steps to help those in need

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local volunteers are helping out the needy one shoe box at a time.

The project is called Shoebox Ministries – an effort that fills shoe boxes with supplies ranging from toothbrushes and soap to combs and razors.

Those go to local charities helping the homeless and others in need, including Soul’s Harbor, the Salvation Army, Crosslines, and Watered Gardens.

Elizabeth Sandell, Shoebox Ministries, said, “When we see people on the street asking for handouts, we feel the need. And this is one way that we can satisfy that.”

The volunteers distribute about 240 shoe boxes a month, divided up into supplies for men, women, and families.

The effort is based out of the First United Methodist Church in Joplin.

If you’d like to help donate supplies, the full list of items accepted can be found below.

shoe boxes, small reading materials, note pads and pens, combs and brushes, tooth brushes and toothpaste, washcloths, bath soap, powdered detergent, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, lotion, nail clippers, emery boards, razors, purse size tissues, adhesive bandages, cotton swabs, dental floss and flossers, feminine hygiene products, toys, crayons, candy.