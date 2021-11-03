Shoe Sensation Neosho kicks off “Socks for Troops” fundraiser, is now accepting sock donations

NEOSHO, Mo. — When people think of donations — money, food or even school supplies may come to mind. But for a shoe store in Neosho, it’s socks.

“Shoe Sensation” has kicked off its 6th annual “Socks for Troops” fundraiser. It involves all of the company’s locations across the country — and is designed to collect new socks for active duty personnel, as well as veterans.

Socks bought at Shoe Sensation will go towards in-store credit. The Neosho location will donate what it collects to the “Auxiliary Legion” — a local charity that works with troops and veterans.

“It’s sometimes hard for them to keep up with getting the essentials that they need every day. And so us collecting socks is one way that we can help them because that’s usually one of the main things that people forget about to give to people,” said Johnna Dillinger — Shoe Sensation Store Manager.

Nationwide, the retail chain hopes to collect over 40,000 pairs of socks. The fundraiser runs through the end of the year.