JOPLIN, Mo. — A local pharmacy is collecting care packages for soldiers stationed overseas.

Family Pharmacy is in its ninth year of collecting shoe-boxes for soldiers.

Anyone interested can bring in a care package of their own, or staff at the pharmacy will help you purchase items to fill a box on the spot.

A list of items is available — those in charge recommend including things like non-refrigerated snacks, drink mixes, and double-a batteries.

There’s also one important item to include in the box.

Brian Bingham, Family Pharmacy, said, “The most important thing you can put in it though is a note of appreciation. These people are away from home, away from families over Christmas. Send them a note, thanks for what you do. They don’t know you but those notes, a colored picture from a class, those are the kind of things that they will hold on to long after they come home.”

Mark McMillin, Shoeboxes for Soldiers, said, “One person can make a difference, but people with thick pockets can make an even bigger difference. And, as I told you earlier, I’ve received boxes, I spent 21 years in the Army. It matters greatly to me.”

Monetary donations and boxes will be accepted at any family pharmacy until December 5th.

More than 1,000 boxes will be delivered to troops this year.