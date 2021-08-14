Wildcat Glades hosts annual Shoal Creek Water Festival

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wildcat Glades hosted their signature event Saturday.

The annual Shoal Creek Water Festival features a rubber duck race, cardboard and shoebox boat races, live music, food trucks and several education vendors.

The event is free, though there was an entry fee for the boat races.

All money raised goes toward Wildcat Glades Friends Group, which works to maintain the park and offers free educational opportunities.

Lauren Copple, Naturalist Program Coordinator, Wildcat Glades Friends Group, says, “We get together and we learn about Shoal Creek and why water is so important. We rely on water for everything and the water in Shoal Creek turns into Joplin’s drinking water, so we really like to emphasize how important it is to keep that clean. It keeps the cost of purifying it, cleaning it and making it able for people to drink in town low, which is good for everybody.”

There was also a dunk tank featuring some of KODE and KSN’s on-air talent.