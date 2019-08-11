Shoal Creek Water Festival, Kids ShoeBox Boat Race at Wildcat Glades 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chant — "2 cents, 2 cents, 2 cents" — started in the back of a massive crowd that packed sidewalks at the Iowa State Fair. Elizabeth Warren, basking in the spontaneous adulation of her proposed wealth tax, prompted roars as she called on the ultra-wealthy to "pitch in 2 cents so everybody gets a chance to make it."

A night before, the Massachusetts senator enjoyed similar treatment when Democrats at a party dinner jumped to their feet — some beginning to dance — at the opening bars of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," the song that would usher Warren on stage.