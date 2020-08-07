Shoal Creek Water Festival events on Friday and Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — What better way to beat the Summer heat than to take the plunge in a local creek?

The annual Shoal Creek Water Festival is taking place this week with events Friday and Saturday.

While much of the festival has gone virtual due to the pandemic, there are still events taking place on the water.

They include a program Friday evening at 5:30 on fly tying and fly casting.

On Saturday, the topic will be the basics of paddle boarding, with demonstrations taking place at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both of those events will be live streamed, but there are a limited number of spots for people attending in person.