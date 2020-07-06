Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center hosting virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Naturalists can learn all about pollinators through a virtual program hosted by Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.

On July 9, the center will be hosting a free program, “Intro to Missouri Butterflies,” that will identify different butterfly species in the region, their life cycles, and the plants that are the best at attracting them.

The program will run from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.

You must register online to have access to the program.

