Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center focuses on wild turkeys in discovery table

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids and families spend their Saturday making crafts and learning about one of Missouri’s wild animals.

The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin held a discovery table about wild turkeys on Saturday.

Visitors made their own turkeys out of crafts, watched videos, and learned more information about the wild turkey.

Kim Banner, naturalist, says,

“Well, I want them to appreciate that we haven’t always had wild turkeys in abundance, but through restoration efforts and things that happened in the past, we are now able to see wild turkeys in pretty much every county in Missouri.”

The Conservation Education Center will be hosting a natural holiday craft event.

It’ll be Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m.