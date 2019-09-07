Shirts to Honor Late JHS Player, SAT 10:00 AM

Saturday at 10:00 AM, more shirts available at G&S Graphix location

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — After working Thursday night into Friday morning G&S Graphix staff tell us that “we sold out in 20 minutes!”. So they are pulling another ‘all-nighter’ printing as many shirts as possible.

SAT MORNING 10:00 AM

We will open doors tomorrow [Saturday] at 10AM. We will sell the shirts on first come first serve basis, until sold out! We are doing everything we can physically can do to accommodate everyone. G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline

***UPDATE***UPDATE****UPDATE****We SOLD OUT in 20 minutes!Our staff is again on the way to Olathe, Kansas to pick up… Posted by G&S Graphix on Friday, September 6, 2019

PRICES & INFORMATION

$3.50/ea. basic sizes

$5.00/ea. XX

$6.00/ea. 3X

$7.00/ea. 4X

$8.00/ea. 5X

They are only available at G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline. Beginning Saturday at 10:00 AM. Cash only, no credit or debit cards.