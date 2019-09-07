Shirts to Honor Late JHS Player, SAT 10:00 AM

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — After working Thursday night into Friday morning G&S Graphix staff tell us that “we sold out in 20 minutes!”. So they are pulling another ‘all-nighter’ printing as many shirts as possible.
SAT MORNING 10:00 AM
We will open doors tomorrow [Saturday] at 10AM. We will sell the shirts on first come first serve basis, until sold out! We are doing everything we can physically can do to accommodate everyone.G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline
PRICES & INFORMATION
- $3.50/ea. basic sizes
- $5.00/ea. XX
- $6.00/ea. 3X
- $7.00/ea. 4X
- $8.00/ea. 5X
They are only available at G&S Graphix, 5205 South Rangeline. Beginning Saturday at 10:00 AM. Cash only, no credit or debit cards.