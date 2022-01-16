Shipping delays are causing issues for construction in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Shipping delays are causing issues for the city of Neosho.

Last year City Council approved building a new Parks and Recreation office and work center next to its old location.

The new building was supposed to be completed last October, but shortages and shipping delays caused the city to push the project back 8 months.

The new building at Wheeler street is now up and the city is waiting on five garage doors before the building can get heat, and finish construction.

“Prices on everything went up. The price of the building itself. By the time we started doing the planning on the building to when we actually had it purchased price had gone up 20 to $25,000. There again a local construction company put the building up for us,” said Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Director.

Dalbom says they plan on salvaging some Carthage marble that’s in the 79-year-old building before tearing it down.

They expect to have the garage doors by the end of the month and hope to have the building completed by June.