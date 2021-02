JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is found guilty of child sex crimes.

50 year old Robert W. Shields was convicted of four charges dating back to 2017, Including child molestation, statutory sodomy, and two counts of statutory rape. The two day trial took place in Jasper County court — ending Thursday afternoon.

The judge has ordered a sentencing assessment and has set the sentencing hearing for March 15th.