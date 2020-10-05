Sherriff’s office looking into city employees from a local town

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office launches an investigation looking into the misconduct of former and current Fort Scott city employees.

Johnson and Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Offices will be assisting in the investigation.

Authorities will be looking into a report of Official Misconduct and Misuse of Public Funds.

City employees were notified about the investigation in a press release on September 30.

Persons of interest will be contacted and interviewed as agents investigate the alleged criminal activity.