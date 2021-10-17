Sheriff’s Office is raising money to honor a fallen Deputy

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to honor a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Master Sergeant Carl T. Cosper was killed on State Highway 37 while responding to a disturbance call back in 2017.

In 2021 Missouri Senate Bill 520 was signed into law designating a portion of State Highway 37 as Master Sergeant Carl T. Cosper Junior Memorial Highway.

Cosper’s family and the Sheriff’s Office are raising $3,200 to place a memorial sign on Highway 37 about two miles south of Washburn.

“Carl was the type if he ever met you once he would always remember you. He always had a big smile on his face. Anybody that you talked to around here that he had any kind of interaction with always remembers Carl. He was a great guy. He always tried to give back to the community,” said Danny Boyd, Barry County Sheriff.

Once they raise enough money MoDOT will create the sign and the Sheriff’s office will hold a dedication ceremony.