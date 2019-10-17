Sheriff’s office looking for human skull in cold case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a decades old mystery involving a missing human skull.

Back in the late 1980’s some kids were playing in the woods between FR 1127 and FR 1120, north of Verona.

According to the sheriff’s office, the kids came across a skull, which they believed to be human. They told a parent, who told them to put it back where they found it.

The skill was tossed out into the weeds. The family has since moved from the area, and many other families have lived there over the years.

Law enforcement do not know where the skull is now, but are hoping someone has it or knows where it could be. Or, if someone has a skull and they aren’t sure of its origins, that they will let authorities inspect it.

If you have any information that could help in the cold case, you are asked to contact Lt. Chris Berry at 417-466-2131 ext. 2328 or by email at cberry@lawrencecosheriff.com